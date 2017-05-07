Purchase of controversial firetrucks ‘legitimate’

BACOLOD CITY: The Bureau of Fire Protection in Negros Island Region (BFP- NIR) has sought immediate distribution of the Rosenbauer firetrucks that were bought by the government from Austria.

Fire Senior Supt. Fred Trajeras, acting BFP-NIR regional director, over the weekend said he does not believe that there was an anomaly in the purchase of the firetrucks.

“It was a legitimate government-to-government transaction,” Trajeras pointed out.

The purchase of the firetrucks was shrouded in controversy leading to the firing of then-Secretary Ismael Sueno from the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The firetrucks will be given to cities.

Meanwhile, a new procurement process will have to be undertaken for the purchase of smaller firetrucks for the municipalities that still do not have any, Trajeras said.

He added that of the 76 firetrucks, 14 will go to NIR and he expects them to arrive in July.

On June 15, the drivers of the firetrucks will start their training.