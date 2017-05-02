Pure Energy builds P660-M mini hydropower plants

PURE Energy Holdings Corp. (Pure Energy) subsidiaries Blue Energy Holdings and Management Corp. and Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), together with Giga United Power and Willy N. Ocier, have formed a consortium to begin constructing two mini-hydropower plants in Real, Quezon at a cost of P660 million.

Once completed, the Lower Labayat and Upper Tignoan mini-hydropower plants will have installed capacities of 1.4-megawatt and 1.5 MW respectively and will cascade through the Labayat and Tignoan rivers.

“After years of pre-development work, we look forward to starting the construction phase of our two mini-hydro projects in Quezon Province. These power plants will harness our abundant river waters to generate electricity in a clean and sustainable manner,” said Christopher A.D. Tiu, Blue Energy president and CEO.

“Furthermore, we expect to generate more than 400 jobs through these projects,” added Tiu.

The two mini-hydropower plants will energize around 7,000 households and will generate almost 17 gigawatthours (GWh) annually. They will deliver an average of 65 percent of plant capacity year-round upon project completion.

Set to be completed in 2019, the projects will avail of the Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) scheme at a P5.90 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) rate for run-of-river mini hydropower.

The Lower Labayat project will connect to REDC’s Labayat 1 hydropower plant, sharing the same transmission lines and access roads, while the Upper Tignoan project will connect to the REDC switchyard nearby.

Aside from the Lower Labayat and Tignoan groundbreaking, REDC will be breaking ground on its 3-MW Lalawinan run-of-river hydropower plant with joint venture partner Manila Electric Company (Meralco), also within the month of May.

REDC has been aggressive in building up a portfolio of hydropower projects in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.