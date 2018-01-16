Pure Energy unit buys majority stake in 3 solar farms

A unit of Pure Energy Holdings Corp. has acquired a majority stake in three solar farms in Central Luzon, enabling the company to diversify into solar energy and ramp up its portfolio.

Pure Energy said on Monday that its subsidiary, Just Solar Corp., signed a share purchase agreement with Solar Powered Agri-Rural Communities Corp. (SPARC) for the acquisition of initially 60 percent ownership in three solar plants in Luzon.

The three solar farms are the Palauig solar farm in Zambales, the Morong solar farm in Bataan, and the San Rafael solar farm in Bulacan.

Both the Palauig solar farm in Barangay Salaza and the Morong solar farm in Barangay Sabang have a generation capacity of more than 5 megawatts each, while the San Rafael solar farm in Barangay Pasong Inchik has a 3.82-MW capacity.

The three solar plants were approved for commercialization by the Department of Energy (DoE) to provide electricity in their respective areas.

Zambales Electric Cooperative (ZAMECO), Peninsula Electric Cooperative (PENELCO), and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) manage the distribution utilities of each facility.

“This acquisition complements our existing renewable energy portfolio of hydropower plants and geothermal assets. We are optimistic because these power plants have huge economic potential in Central Luzon, and plans are under way to expand their respective capacities,” Pure Energy Chief Executive Officer Dexter Tiu said.

Pure Energy is an investment holding company whose purpose is to strategically acquire assets, develop natural resources that are sustainable, and be a basic service provider for the needs of the community.

In May last year, Pure Meridian Hydropower Corp. (PMHC), a joint venture of Meralco with PEHC subsidiary Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), inaugurated its 3-MW run-of-river mini hydropower plant in Lalawinan, Quezon Province.