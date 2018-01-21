Pure obstructionism and fault-finding

Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano thought he had found the smoking gun of corruption and malfeasance in the Duterte administration with his so-called expose on the P18-billion Frigate Acquisition Project of the Philippine Navy. He has even dragged into the fray the name of Christopher “Bong” Go, the special assistant to the President.

The expose, unfortunately for the ex-mutineer, has backfired. It now turns out that the frigate project was conceived and finalized during the administration of Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The dispute centers on the combat management system (CMS) of the two frigates acquired from Hyundai Heavy Industries, the contractor, which cost the head of the Navy flag officer in command, Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

It is now clear that Mercado wanted to change what the previous administration had approved and finalized, to favor another CMS supplier, and he tried to gain allies by meeting with the former Navy chief.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had all the right to lose trust and confidence in Mercado, which explains why Mercado was relieved as Navy chief.

This is not enough for Alejano, who sees a behind-the-scenes conspiracy where there is really none. What he needs is more research.

It bears noting that the decision to buy frigates was reached in 2013, during the time of Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin. It was also Gazmin, in fact, who approved the final technical specifications for the frigate procurement in January 2016.

At the time, Mercado was commander of the military’s Western Command, but was among members of the technical working group of the Philippine Navy that scrutinized procurement contracts.

Mercado was, thus, part of the post-qualification team that approved Hyundai as “qualified and capable” in delivering the two frigates.

Lorenzana was merely enforcing the Duterte government’s principle of honoring the agreements entered into by the previous administration. That is why after clarifying with the working group that there were no more issues on the frigate contract, he signed the deal in August 2016.

After all, the Navy was, and still is in bad shape, and needs more frigates to do its job of safeguarding our sea territory. There is no point in a do-over for something that had been studied prior.

It was Mercado who made the questionable moves to try to have the CMS supplier changed, from one of Hyundai’s choosing to the European Thales Tacticos.

Why, when, as part of the technical working group, Mercado had recommended awarding the contract to Hyundai? This is where Alejano should be digging, if there is anything worth digging into.

Lorenzana could not be faulted for following the procurement process. More so Bong Go, who, as special assistant to the President, was merely a go-between for the Palace and the Defense establishment.

Shuffling correspondences, which Go simply did, does not mean interference or profiting from any kind of deal, except in Alejano’s wild imagination.

On a serious note, Alejano’s attitude explains why the procurement process is often hijacked and derailed, to the detriment of the smooth functioning of the government and the development of the country.

Alejano is engaged in pure and simple obstructionism, nothing more.