PURE WHIMSY

Jimmy Choo Fragrance

Jimmy Choo MAN ICE marks a new chapter in the brand’s masculine fragrance line. The same pure masculinity and effortless attitude, defining the Jimmy Choo man remains, but his intense sensuality now yields to a more whimsical and humorous side. This latest Jimmy Choo product is refreshing, opening with a citrus breeze of mandarin, bergamot and cedrat essence.

Visit the Jimmy Choo store at Shangri-La Plaza and cosmetic counters of major stores like SM and Rustans for his fragrance line.