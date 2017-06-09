PURE WHIMSY

Friday, June 9, 2017
    Jimmy Choo Fragrance
    Jimmy Choo MAN ICE marks a new chapter in the brand’s masculine fragrance line. The same pure masculinity and effortless attitude, defining the Jimmy Choo man remains, but his intense sensuality now yields to a more whimsical and humorous side. This latest Jimmy Choo product is refreshing, opening with a citrus breeze of mandarin, bergamot and cedrat essence.

    Visit the Jimmy Choo store at Shangri-La Plaza and cosmetic counters of major stores like SM and Rustans for his fragrance line.

