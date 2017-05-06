Puregold partners with AirAsia in brand marketing

FILIPINO-OWNED retailer Puregold Price Club Inc. has partnered with low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines in aircraft livery marketing to further expand its reach.

On Friday, AirAsia unveiled at the Clark International Airport its aircraft bearing the official logo and name of Puregold.

With the aim of expanding its marketing reach, Puregold wrapped its brand on two of AirAsia’s Airbus 320 aircraft which will be flying on both domestic and international destinations.

“Like all things that we have been doing since we started our retail chain in 1988 up to our initial public offering in 2011, this day heralds a perfect opportunity for Puregold to expand our brand’s reach,” Puregold President Vincent Co said.

Co said Puregold ventured into aircraft livery marketing because “there are already many billboards. At least with the aircraft, many people will see it when it lands.”

According to Co, Puregold plans to open 25 branches this year across the country. The retailer currently has 285 branches nationwide.

“Puregold, our partner, is a brand we can boast of,” Captain Dexter Comendador, president and chief executive officer of AirAsia Philippines, told members of the press.|

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines plans to increase its fleet to 17 to 19 aircraft this year from the current 14 and expand its routes to more tourist destinations in the country, Comendador said.