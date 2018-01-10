Purge of corrupt govt officials to continue – Roque

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to continue purging government of corrupt officials and personnel even if the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has yet to begin operations three months since its creation.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. admitted on Tuesday that the anti-corruption commission has yet to be constituted but insisted that this did not prevent the President from going after corrupt officials in the government.

“The President stated [during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting]that he will continue with the process of cleansing the bureaucracy and that he will now turn more of his attention to local government units, including the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. I believe the office will still be constituted, but he is not waiting for its constitution before he moves against corruption,” Roque told reporters.

“He has shown that with or without it, he has a firm resolve against corruption,” Roque added.

The President established the anti-graft body under his office after Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales approved a request to obtain the Duterte family’s bank transaction records from the Anti Money Laundering Council “for intelligence purposes.”

The President accused the Office of the Ombudsman of corruption, claiming that it accepted bribe money to either prosecute or dismiss graft cases. He said his own anti-graft office would probe the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s probe of President Duterte and his family stems from the plunder complaint filed by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th against then Davao City Mayor Duterte before the Ombudsman on May 5, 2016—five days before Duterte won the 2016 presidential elections.

Duterte assumed the presidency on June 30, 2016 and he will be immune from any suit until June 30, 2022.

Fired, hired

Among those fired by the President were Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon, Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Dionisio Santiago, Chairman Terry Ridon of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, and Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd.

“Even without the commission, he has gone ahead and fired many of his presidential appointees,” Roque said.

Faeldon was fired over the smuggling of P6.4 billon worth of illegal drugs in May 2017.

Santiago was sacked for allegedly going on overseas junkets, and also for criticizing the huge drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija and saying it was a “mistake” and “impractical” in combating the drug menace.

Ridon and Amaro were also dismissed due to frequent but unnecessary travel abroad.

Faeldon has denied being involved in the shabu smuggling and was eventually reappointed by President Duterte as deputy administrator of the Office of the Civil Defense in December.