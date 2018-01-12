‘Purge’ on as Duterte set to fire another govt official

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said he would fire another chairman from a government agency allegedly involved in corruption.



In a speech during the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s event on Thursday, the President said there would be a “purging regime” in the next few days.



“You know I am not a saint. I have also my faults in life. But corruption has never been really an issue even to myself. I am in the thick of firing people,” he said.



Duterte did not name the agency or discuss details of the supposed misdeeds of the official.



The President said he was also intending to fire another “maybe 70 or 49” policemen and three generals for corruption.



“I am firing another chairman of an entity in government maybe this week and another set of policemen. That’s why I said inuna ko sila,” he said.



“I think that I have been spending a lot of time just to clean up government. I would consume four years for the time that I would be there. Ayaw ko na lang mag-drama,” the President added.



Duterte has been living up to his campaign promise of running a “clean” government when he dismissed several government officials who either failed to fulfill their mandate or were reportedly corrupt.



Among those who were previously axed were Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, Dangerous Drugs Board Chief Dionisio Santiago, and Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Terry Ridon.



Even the cousin of Duterte’s partner Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña, PCUP Commissioner Melissa Avanceña Aradanas, was not spared.



Duterte has said he would not tolerate even a “whiff” of corruption from any government employee.