Purisima joins Milken Institute as Asia Fellow

FORMER Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima has joined the Milken Institute as an Asia Fellow focused on expanding the Institute’s work in the Philippines.

“I have always respected the work of the Milken Institute and the platform it provides for leaders across sectors and industries to collaborate on innovative solutions to the world’s problems,” he said on Thursday.

“With the growing influence of Asia on the global stage, it has never been a more exciting time to join the Milken Institute,” Purisima said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cesar to our team,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Milken Institute’s executive director for Asia.

“His addition is key to our strategic expansion in Asia. With his successful experience in bold and innovative reform as one of the most respected finance ministers in Asia, we look forward to advancing our mission into the region,” she added.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs and improve health.

It conducts data-driven research, convenes action-oriented meetings and promotes meaningful policy initiatives.

Purisima, who also served as chair of the Economic Development Cluster of President Benigno Aquino’s Cabinet, was named “finance minister of the year” six times in five consecutive years by various international institutions such as Emerging Markets, FinanceAsia, Euromoney and the Banker.

Purisima previously was secretary of trade and industry and served an earlier term as secretary of finance from 2004 to 2005.

Prior to his stints in government, he served as chairman and managing partner of professional services firm, Sycip Gorres Velayo (SGV) & Co. He was also a member of the global executive board of Ernst and Young Global.

The Milken Institute established its presence in Asia in 2013 and has since developed programs and conducted research focused on solving crucial challenges in the region such as capital market reform in emerging economies, a growing population of older adults and massive financing gaps in areas such as infrastructure and conservation.