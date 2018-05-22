Purposeful action on next tax package needed

DURING the weekend, a group of former finance secretaries circulated a message endorsing the passage of the second package of the Duterte administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) and urging Congress to act on the measures in a timely manner.

It seems to have become a fashion of late for groups of experts to weigh in on important questions facing the country by means of an “open letter,” “manifesto,” or at the very least a statement emailed to media outlets. One should be cautious in drawing conclusions from these “expert” views. After all, the “argument from authority” is one of the most basic logical fallacies, and the statements of experts who resort to it are often exposed as self-serving or just simply wrong after even just a cursory analysis.

We take the trouble to point out all of that to clear up any misinterpretation. We do not share the sentiment of the former finance secretaries just because they’re “former finance secretaries” and ought to be accorded a certain respect, but because they present sound, sensible arguments in support of the Package 2 tax measures.

Package 2 of the CTRP addresses corporate taxes and fiscal incentives, whereas Package 1, better known as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or Train Law, addressed personal income taxes, excise taxes on certain commodities, and changes to the Value-Added Tax (VAT).

Package 2 has two main purposes: First, it will gradually reduce corporate income tax rates from 30 percent to 25 percent. Second, it will “rationalize” the various fiscal incentives granted to businesses in the country. These will be “performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent,” which is a fancy, Executive Branch way of saying that fiscal incentives will in general be reduced, and otherwise reworked so that they better serve as fair incentives to business investors without creating disadvantages for the Philippines.

The former finance secretaries who served in the Ramos, Estrada, and Arroyo administrations presented simple but compelling reasons for their public support for Package 2. In terms of the reduction in the corporate income tax, the Philippines’ base rate of 30 percent is the highest in Asean and among the highest in all of Asia; the next highest corporate tax rate in Asean is 25 percent, so reducing the Philippines’ rate puts it back on a competitive level with the rest of the region.

The plan to lower corporate tax rates is likely to trigger some strong disagreement, particularly in view of the partly justified but also somewhat exaggerated common belief that higher taxes under the Train Law are responsible for higher prices of basic goods. There is, however, not much relation between corporate and personal taxes; corporations will not be “getting a break” at the expense of consumers.

On the contrary, some businesses may feel they are being placed under additional pressure as a result of the second part of Package 2, the “rationalization” of fiscal incentives. For this, the former finance chiefs had an elegant and virtually unassailable argument. Any incentive, they said, should be considered public investment. In order to be considered a worthwhile investment, the return from it—which could be represented by new jobs, expanding supply chains, increased tax revenues, and new infrastructure—should outweigh the costs of the foregone short-term revenue or other concessions that are granted.

Modernizing the fiscal incentive regime, one that has been “made complex and costly after years of neglect and abuse,” according to the fundamental principle of incentive as public investment better safeguards the country’s long-term economic interests. Along with a reduced tax rate, the complete reform package also offers business investors a more stable, less complicated fiscal environment.

Congress should listen to what the experts say in this instance, and move with purpose to pass Package 2 into law.