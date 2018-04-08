Push for divorce bill a govt ‘responsibility’

Push for passage of the divorce bill is not meant to spite the Catholic Church but a matter of government responsibility, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte said on Sunday.

Alvarez was referring to the proposed Dissolution of Marriage and Absolute Divorce bill, which provides the following grounds for absolute divorce: marital infidelity; abandonment of petition by respondent without justifiable cause for more than one year; physical abuse against the petitioner, a common child or child of the petitioner; physical violence to compel the petitioner to change religious or political affiliation; attempt to induce the petitioner, a common child or child of the petitioner to prostitution; final judgment sentencing the respondent to imprisonment of more than six years; drug addition or habitual alcoholism or chronic gambling of the respondent; homosexuality of the respondent; contracting of the respondent of a bigamous marriage whether in the Philippines or abroad; and attempt by a respondent against the life of the petitioner, a common child or child of the petitioner.

The Catholic Church is already staunchly opposed to the Duterte administration drug war, which allegedly has left around 13,000 people dead, and the push for restoration of death penalty for drug-related crimes.

“This is not to spite anyone. As a public official, we need to address the needs of our people instead of letting them live in fear. The government has that responsibility to all its citizens, regardless of their religion. The Church’s responsibility is to its flock,” Alvarez said.

“The government is giving its people an option [with the divorce bill]. It doesn’t mean that all Catholics should avail of this option. If the Catholic Church is opposed to this, then it should tell its flock to toe the line because it is against our teachings. But the Catholic Church cannot impose their doctrine on our laws,” the Speaker added.

The Senate is yet to pass its own version of the divorce bill.

The passage of the divorce bill in the House of Representatives will be for naught if it does not have a Senate counterpart.

President Rodrigo Duterte, whose marriage to former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled, has said he is against the passage of the divorce bill.

Alvarez, however, is unfazed, saying the non-passage of the measure will condemn those in abusive marriages.

“We can’t go on status quo because how do we address those who are suffering from domestic violence? Those fathers who do not look for jobs so they can provide for their family? Those who work overseas and send money to their spouses here only to find out that their spouses are using that money to spend for their new family? Must we condemn the couples in already bad situation rather than help them?” he noted.

“Annulment has limited grounds. The problem is we need more grounds,” Alvarez said.

The grounds for annulment of marriage under the Catholic Church include: insufficient use of reason; grave lack of discretionary judgment concerning essential matrimonial rights and duties; psychic-natured incapacity to assume marital obligations; ignorance about the nature of marriage; error of person; error about a quality of a person; fraud; total willful exclusion of marriage; willful exclusion of children; willful exclusion of marital fidelity; willful exclusion of marital permanence; presence of future condition; presence of past condition; presence of present condition; force; fear; error regarding marital unity that determined the will; error regarding marital indissolubility that determined the will; error regarding marital sacramental dignity that determined the will and lack of new consent during convalidation.