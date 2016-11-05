‘Pusher’ arrested in NSamar

ANOTHER top drug suspect was arrested in a dawn raid at a remote village in Northern Samar recently with six sachets of shabu, a smoke grenade, ammunition, fired cartridges and assorted drug paraphernalia. Supt. Wyn Marcos, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief in the Eastern Visayas, identified the arrested suspect as Ronnie Halayahay, alias Panot, of Barangay San Juan, Bonbon town in Northern Samar. He was listed No. 7 drug suspect by Bonbon Municipal Police Station.