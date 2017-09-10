Pusher falls in Sta. Cruz, Manila

An unidentified drug pusher was killed in a buy-bust operation in Santa Cruz, Manila on Thursday. SPO 2 Richard Escarlan, investigator at the Homicide Section of the Manila Police District, said Gerlito Daculapas was killed at about 8:30 p.m. when members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Santa Cruz Police Station 3 targeted a certain alias “Negro” who was operating in the area. One of the policemen acted as poseur buyer but the suspect drew his gun after sensing that he was transacting with a police officer. Recovered from the suspect were a .38 caliber revolver and three sachets of shabu.