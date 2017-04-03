‘Pusher’ killed; ‘shabu queen,’ 3 others arrested in Bulacan

A suspected drug dealer was killed during a buy-bust while the alleged “shabu queen” of San Jose del Monte City and three other drug suspects were arrested in a series of stepped-up police operations against illegal drugs in different parts of Bulacan over the weekend. Bulacan police director and Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the slain suspect as Pilegio Legaspi alias “Weng Weng,” of Barangay Bambang, Bocaue town. Legaspi transacted with a poseur buyer but when he sensed that he was being entrapped, drew a handgun and opened fire at the undercover policemen, triggering a gunfight resulting in his death. Meanwhile, also in the City of San Jose del Monte, operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Group (CDEG) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) netted the alleged “shabu queen” and one of her clients who was caught in the act of buying shabu in her alleged drug den. Supt. Fitz Macariola, city police chief, identified the arrested suspect as Winnie Rodero and Mario Berwega, suspected user. Intelligence operatives of CDEG conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Santo Cristo against Rodero who is included in the target list of PDEA as one of the primary sources of shabu in San Jose del Monte. Similarly, two more suspected drug dealers—Peter Arenas and Jovy Rodriguez—were arrested by the CDEG during a buy-bust in Barangay Gaya-gaya, also in San Jose del Monte City.