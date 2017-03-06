‘Pusher’ nabbed in Pangasinan

SAN FABIAN, Pangasinan: A alleged notorious drug pusher and a Top 10 drug suspect was arrested in a buy-bust several minutes after the police provincial director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, issued an order to resume the anti-illegal drug campaign in the province. Chief Insp. Arvin Jacob said Marfore Prache Ellarma, tricycle driver of Barangay Nibaliw West, was collared after handing over a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer on Monday. Another sachet of shabu was recovered from his pocket when he was frisked. San Fabian Police records show Ellarma is one of the bigtime drug suspects who surrendered under Oplan Tokhang but did not stop his illegal drug trade and even intensified it after the national police stopped the anti-drug drive. Lee said continued operation against illegal drugs will be conducted with the resumption of the campaign under a new leader the, Drug Enforcement Group.