‘Pusher,’ robbery suspect slain

AN allegedly notorious robber involved in the illegal drug trade was shot dead when he engaged lawmen in a firefight while a 12-year-old boy was wounded by a stray bullet on Monday in Caloocan City. Police identified the fatality as Joeylito Cadena, 37, of 744 Barrio Concepcion, Barangay 188 Tala. The boy, Manny Caparas, was treated for a bullet wound in his right foot. Caloocan Police North Extension Office homicide investigator Senior Police Officer 2 Alan Budios said elements of Police Community Precinct 3 led by Chief Insp. Ronald Cayago flagged down the suspects riding a motorcycle but the back rider fired at the policemen, hitting the foot of Caparas who was walking on the sidewalk. A running gunbattle ensued, resulting in the death of Cadena. His companion escaped. Recovered from Cadena was a caliber 38 revolver and four heat-sealed transparent sachets of shabu. The victim’s mother, Aurelia Cadena, admitted to the police that his son was involved in robbery-holdup and illegal drug dealing despite her repeated appeal to stop his illegal activities.