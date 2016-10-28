‘Pusher’ slain, 2 others nabbed in Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY: A suspected drug dealer was killed after he allegedly resisted the raiding team in a predawn operation by the police and military in Mlang town in North Cotabato while two others were arrested. Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta, Cotabato police provincial office chief, said Rudel Abad Panangilan alias Omar did not reach the hospital alive after a shootout with the team in Barangay Lepaga at about 5 a.m. The police claimed Panangilan fired first at the approaching raiders, prompting the law enforcers to fire back. Arrested were Edsrael Panangilan Abdullah and Siden Panangilan Bitol, who were found with a 40mm ammunition (M203) and a home-made 9mm sub-machine gun with three magazines and eight live 9mm bullets.

MOH SAADUDDIN