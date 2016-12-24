‘PUSHER’ slain, 3 nabbed in Calamba buy-bust

Calamba City, Laguna: A high profile drug pusher was killed and three others were arrested while another one escaped during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Calamba City on Friday night. City Chief of Police Supt Albert Tapulao identified the slain suspect as Antonio Santiago. Arrested were alias JayR, alias Roger and one alias Eugene, while the fifth suspect, identified as Larry Amlon, escaped. Recovered from the suspects were a caliber .45 caliber pistol, an improvised shotgun and undetermined amount of suspected shabu during the operation conducted against the reported drug pushers in Sitio Bihonan, Barangay Real here that resulted to an armed encounter after the suspects chose to resist law enforcers.

ROSELLE AQUINO