Pusher slain in Caloocan

Operatives of the Northern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (NPD-DEU) shot and killed an alleged notorious drug pusher during a buy-bust shortly after midnight yesterday in Caloocan City. NPD Director Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo said Winner Gatdula alias “Tangkad”, 47 OF 1038 Interior 8, Brgy. 33 Maypajo died on the spot from bullet wounds in the body after he engaged lawmen in a shootout at around 12:10 a.m. Earlier, PO3 Angelito Gagarin who acted as poseur-buyer was able to deal with Gatdula for a pack of shabu and agreed to meet him along PNR Railways, Duido, Barangay 33. However, the suspect sensed that he was dealing with a police decoy when he noticed the presence of policemen in a perimeter area prompting him to drew his firearm and shoot Gagarin but missed. DEU operatives immediately returned fire hitting Gatdula in the body, killing him instantly. A caliber .45 pistol was recovered from the slain suspect while 11 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu were found in his right pocket. A portable digital weighing scale, a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing marijuana leaves and several pieces of drug paraphernalia were also recovered by elements of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) from the crime scene.