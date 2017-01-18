Thursday, January 19, 2017
    ‘Pusher’ slain in Mandaluyong drug bust

    A suspected drug pusher, identified as Johnny Montecalvo, 59, of Block 37, Welfareville Compound, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong, was killed after allegedly fighting it out with policemen in a buy-bust operation. An undercover policeman tried to buy shabu from Montecalvo in his house, but when the suspect sensed that he was dealing with a policeman, he took out a hand grenade from his pocket; the operatives quickly shot and killed him. Recovered from the crime scene were a hand grenade, three sachets of suspected shabu, and other drug paraphernalia.

