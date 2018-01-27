‘Pusher’ slain in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: An alleged notorious drug pusher here was killed early on Friday after he engaged lawmen to a firefight, three days before the resumption of “Oplan Tokhang” by the Philippine National Police (PNP). Supt. Ponciano Zapra, city police chief, identified the slain suspect as Jayjay Joaquin, 39, of San Joseph Norte. The operatives earlier got a tip that the suspect was having a deal in Barangay Kapitan Pepe. Chief Insp. Jaime Ferrer, operations team leader, ordered his men to set up a buy-bust. But upon reaching the appointed place, Joaquin riding a motorcycle, sensed it was a set up and drew his caliber 38 revolver and fired at the undercover agents triggering a shoot out. Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding, provincial police director, said additional police force is need to conduct checkpoints to seal the entry and exit point in Nueva Ecija to prevent criminality and illegal drugs.