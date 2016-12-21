‘Pusher’ slain in Rizal buy-bust

A suspected drug pusher was killed after allegedly resisting arrest and tried to fight with the raiding police team in a buy-bust in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday. The suspect, identified only as alias “Liit,” was chanced upon while passing the road going to Sunny Vale 3 Subdivision, in this town, with a handgun tucked in his waist.When accosted by the operatives the suspect ran, triggering a brief chase that when cornered was asked to surrender but instead, pulled out his gun and fired twice at the enforcers. The lawmen retaliated in self-defense, killing the suspect. Recovered from “Liit” were a caliber 38 revolver, live ammunition and two fired cartridge cases, three fired .45 caliber cartridge cases, a deformed bullet, eight sachets of suspected shabu, a weighing scale, a lighter and P280 marked money.