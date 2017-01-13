‘Pusher’ slain in Taytay cockpit

A suspected drug pusher was killed after resisting arrest and engaged policemen in a firefight during a buy-bust inside a cockpit arena in Taytay, Rizal province on Thursday night. The slain suspect was identified as Eduardo Morales of Barangay Santa Ana, Taytay. Members of Taytay police’s anti-drug unit conducted the operation against Morales inside the New Taytay Cockpit Arena along Manila East Road in Barangay San Juan but the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and shot the police poseur-buyer. Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber 38 revolver loaded with still undetermined number of live bullets, eight empty shells, five sachets of suspected shabu and P300 buy-bust money.

NEIL A. ALCOBER