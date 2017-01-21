PUSHERS KILLED IN MANDALUYONG

Two suspected drug pushers were killed by unknown assailants in separate incidents in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The first, identified as Oscar Legaspi Jr., 37, was killed at about 2:50 p.m. inside his home in 69 Modesta Mateo Street, Barangay Pag-asa, Mandaluyong City. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other suspected drug pusher, a tricycle driver identified as Jeffrey Oladive, 30, was shot to death at 8:20 p.m. at the BB tricycle terminal along Tanglaw Street, Plainview. at 8:20 p.m.

The victim died on the spot. Police said the second victim was included in the drug watch list in Barangay Barangka Drive.