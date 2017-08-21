‘Pushers’ nabbed in Cavite

A SERIES of buy-busts conducted in Trece Martires City and the town of Magallanes on Sunday resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers, one of them tipped off by his own sister.

First to fall was Malvin Benganal, who was caught in the act of using dangerous drugs in his residence at Barangay Inocencio, Trece Martires.

Benganal was reported to the police by his sister, desperate to stop him from selling and using illegal drugs.

Members of the city Drug Enforcement Unit seized from Benganal used strip of aluminum foil with shabu residue, a rolled tooter and a disposable lighter.

Similarly in Barangay Medina, Magallanes town, operatives arrested Elmer Agoncillo, 39, after selling P500 worth of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Confiscated from Agoncillo were two sachets of shabu, about .10 grams and the P500 buy-bust money.

The operatives said both suspects did not resist arrest.