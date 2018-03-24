Pusing, Erediano top Alaska IronKids

Clifford Pusing and Moira Erediano came away with victories in varying fashions to lead the winners in the Alaska IronKids swim-bike-run race at the Azuela Cove in Davao City on Saturday.

Pusing flashed top form and dominated the boys’ 13-14 division in 41:23.7, taking control in swim (5:52) before sustaining his charge in the bike (20:07) and run (13:09) to beat Adrian Dionisio, who clocked 41:47.6 while Irienold Reig Jr. placed third in 41:49.0.

Erediano, on the other hand, nipped Marielle Estreba in the stretch of the closing run leg to snare the crown in the girls’ premier side of the local junior version staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding.

She timed 43:29.8 with Estreba churning out a 43:30.5 clocking. Nicole del Rosario finished third in 45:35.5.

Other winners in the annual event organized and produced by Sunrise Events, Inc. featuring the future of Philippine triathlon were Earol Belonguil and Asia May Araneta (11-12), Carron Canas and Chloie Dairo (9-10) and Al Dustin Bersabal and Eleora Avanzado (6-8).

Belonguil timed 32:58.9 to topple Matthew Hermosa (33:05.6) and Mark Grist (35:25.5) while Araneta clocked 41:22.0 to edge Angel Quidasol (41:32.2) and Mikele Jopson (42:26.5); Canas turned in a 26:27.4 clocking to outlast Connor Hodges (26:52.8) and Matthew Dugaduga (26:54.8) while Dairo clocked 27:14.3 to dominate Zurielle Galo (29:44.4) and Raiannelle Bacus (29:51.7).

Bersabal clocked 18:03.5 to beat Peter del Rosario (19:09.6) and Ahmad Ali Alonto (19:24.8) while Avanzado timed 20:34.2 to nip Rhexiel Belonguil (22:27.9) and Perrine Arenas (27:50.6).

In other events, Catherine Kamdom (24:24.5) and Charles Potter (27:09.8) topped the Play Short category; Jayden Corvera (33:03.1) and John Tayros (38:15.9) (Play Long); Team Paolo (relay-28:03.4) and Team Heart (21:46.6).