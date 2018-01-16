Put ‘Dengvaxia regions’ under state of emergency, Duterte asked

ANTI-crime advocates will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to put three regions in Luzon where the anti-dengue vaccines were distributed under a state of emergency so that government agencies could better coordinate assistance to the victims.

Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said a presidential declaration in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) was needed to ensure that those who received Dengvaxia would be given sufficient medical care.

The Department of Health (DoH) said about 830,000 individuals, mostly children, from these areas were given the vaccine which its manufacturer, Sanofi, had admitted posed a risk to first-time dengue patients.

“We are currently discussing proposals with volunteer lawyers of the VACC. We will study it carefully and submit it to the President immediately,” he added.

Jimenez said the VACC has been receiving complaints about hospitals refusing to accept children who got sick after being inoculated with the anti-dengue vaccine.

“At this time we need the cooperation of all government agencies and health thousands of children are at stake here,” the VACC chairman said.

So far, there have been eight alleged Denvaxia-related deaths, most of them children aged from nine to 13 years old.

All of the victims were found to be “seronegative” or individuals who had never been infected with the dengue virus and were inoculated with the anti-dengue vaccine. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA