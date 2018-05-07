Putin sworn in as president for 4th term

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia’s president for a fourth term at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years.

“I consider it my duty and my life’s aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future,” Putin said, with his hand on the Russian constitution.

Putin, in power since 1999, was predictably re-elected in Russia’s March presidential election with 76.7 percent of the vote.

“I strongly feel conscious of my colossal responsibility,” Putin said at the ceremony before thanking Russians for their “sincere support” and “cohesiveness”.

“We have revived pride in our fatherland,” Putin said.

“As head of state I will do all I can to multiply the strength and prosperity of Russia.”

Earlier Russian state television showed Putin walking to his new Russian-made presidential limousine that drove him to the lavish ceremony.

A KGB officer turned world leader, Vladimir Putin has stamped his total authority on Russia, silencing opposition and reasserting Moscow’s lost might abroad while building a strongman image through macho stunts.

Putin, 65, has reimposed the Kremlin’s grip on society since taking power 18 years ago after a lawless but relatively free decade following the demise of the USSR.

On the international stage, he has dealt with three US presidents, thrust Moscow into a new rivalry with the West by snatching Crimea from Ukraine and launched a pivotal intervention in Syria.

Named the world’s most powerful person by Forbes for the past four years running, the judo black belt has carefully nurtured his image as a powerful leader with photo opportunities showing him riding topless on horseback in the Siberian wilderness and darting an endangered tiger.

Supporters laud him as a savior who restored pride and traditional values to a humiliated nation.

To foes, however, Putin has dragged his homeland further from democracy, presided over a seizure of the state by a new elite of former secret police cronies and stoked nationalism in a bid to restore Moscow’s lost empire.

Putin was born into a working-class family in Leningrad—now Saint Petersburg—on October 7, 1952 and cut his teeth in the city’s rough-and-tumble neighborhoods.

He fulfilled a childhood dream by joining the KGB intelligence service, with a posting in 1985-1990 in Dresden—then East Germany—just as Soviet power was crumbling.

His political rise began after he returned to work at Saint Petersburg city hall under his mentor, liberal mayor Anatoly Sobchak.

By 1996, he was called to Moscow to work in the Kremlin under Russia’s first democratically elected president Boris Yeltsin, who in 1998 made little-known Putin head of the KGB’s successor, the FSB.

Battling health and drinking problems, frail Yeltsin in August 1999 named Putin prime minister and his popularity shot up as he oversaw the launch of a second war to crush rebels in the Chechnya region.

