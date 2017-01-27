Putin and Trump may speak by phone on Saturday: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may speak by telephone for the first time since the US leader’s inauguration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The two already spoke by phone in November following Trump’s election, and agreed to “normalize” US-Russia relations, which have suffered notably over the crisis in Ukraine. Throughout the electorial campaign, Trump was accused by his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton of being Putin’s “puppet.” Less than one month before leaving the White House, former president Barack Obama took reprisals against Moscow over what he said was Russian meddling in the US presidential election. Trump has pledged to mend ties with Putin’s government, and is angered by suggestions that his victory was aided by illegal Russian interference.