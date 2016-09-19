Putin’s party scores crushing win in Russia parliament vote

MOSCOW: Russia’s ruling United Russia party has cruised to an easy victory in parliamentary polls that could pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to glide to a fourth term in 2018 elections, with more than 93 percent of votes counted. Sunday’s ballot for the 450-seat State Duma was smooth sailing for authorities desperate to avoid a repeat of mass protests last time round and eager to increase their dominance as Russia faces the longest economic crisis of Putin’s rule. But a low turnout of less than 50 percent suggested that many Russians may have been turned off by a system in which the Kremlin wields near-total power, which could raise questions over legitimacy. “We can announce already with certainty that the party secured a good result, that it won,” Putin said after polls closed. “The situation is tough and difficult but the people still voted for United Russia,” he said on state television. With more than 93 percent of the votes counted, the United Russia party had 54.3 percent of votes, securing it at least 343 seats in the 450-member parliament, up from 238 previously, and a constitutional majority, according to results announced Monday morning.

AFP