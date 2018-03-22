Putin’s reelection boon to PH – Russian envoy

THE election victory of Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a positive impact on the partnership between Manila and Moscow, Russian ambassador Igor Khovaev said Tuesday.

The envoy said part of Russia’s long-term strategy was to build a strong reliable partnership with the Philippines. He said Putin’s reelection would make the two nations closer.

“I have strong belief that the reelection of President Putin will have very positive impact on further development of reliable, solid partnership and friendship between our two nations,” the Russian ambassador said in a news conference at his residence in Makati City.

Although he admitted that it is too early to discuss details, including the possible meeting of President Rodrigo Duterte and Putin, Khovaev said the two leaders may meet this year and in 2019.

“This high-level communication will be maintained on a regular basis and I believe that President Putin and President Duterte will continue their contacts,” he added.

“All of us expect positive development. We have very favorable preconditions to make a real breakthrough in the development of our bilateral relationship focusing on practical projects in the Philippines,” Khovaev said.

The Russian ambassador sees improved bilateral relations in the field of trade and investment, culture, education, science and technology and defense and security.

He also emphasized Russia’s willingness to engage in technology sharing, particularly in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Russia, Khovaev added, is also ready to cooperate in the field of transportation, mining, telecommunications, tourism and even space technology.

“So please consider Russia in all these fields. Please consider Russia as your reliable partner and a sincere friend,” he told reporters.

He noted that among the agenda of Russia is to engage in technology race. Putin, he added, had shown that Russia is ready for such kind of competition and it is willing to share its technological achievements with the Philippines.

Khovaev said Russia gives great importance to its relationship with the Philippines because they consider the country as a major player in Asia Pacific affairs.

“I think that the more reliable our partnership with the Philippines, the stronger, the more diversified cooperation between Russia and Asean as a whole,” he said.