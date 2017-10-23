PUV drivers must all pay taxes

ARE drivers of public utility vehicles (PUV) and their operators paying taxes religiously? If they are, then forget about this piece.

If they’re not, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) should go after them. If the PUV drivers are already included in the tax coverage, the BIR must be doing its job diligently. By going after those who may be untaxed among PUV drivers, the BIR should be able to effectively increase its revenues.

It should start with the member drivers of an activist organization that calls itself PISTON, which takes pride mostly in holding protest rallies against the government.

PISTON, the word itself, refers to a part of a vehicle, but the acronym stands for Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide.

Why shouldn’t these drivers pay taxes like other Filipino workers who are formally employed? Why do they and the owners of their PUVs even reject the government’s efforts to make riding in public transport more convenient and comfortable?

These PUV drivers should not be concerned only with feeding their families; they should also consider the safety of the riding public by agreeing to the government’s transport modernization program.

Applying the tax laws

The government should audit the earnings of PUV drivers and their operators for taxation purposes. From the results of these audits, the BIR should determine who among them are liable to pay taxes by coordinating with the private auditors of PUV operators.

As part of the audit, the BIR may want to start with PISTON and its members.

The tax laws must be applied equally. If the BIR imposes the rule on weekly-paid or monthly-paid employees who are levied a certain percentage of their gross compensation, it should not forget to tax PUV drivers and their operators as well.

In its effort to initiate an intensified campaign to force PUV drivers to pay taxes, the BIR could start by requiring them to secure their own tax identification number or TIN. Not having one would mean a PUV driver has not been contributing to the government coffer despite using government-built infrastructure.

Enforcing tax collections would be easy if the BIR had formed a tie-up with other government agencies, such as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Due Diligencer has on file the statistics on the “number of motor vehicles registered for the month of January to May 2017.” It does not have a similar report from LTFRB.

4.704M MVs

How does the LTO succeed in efficiently regulating the 4,703,992 motor vehicles (MV) as of May 2017 that it strictly monitors?

Imagine the number of MVs that the LTO regulates. It may not be easy for it to go after the violators of its rules on registration. Yet, the agency does its responsibility as a regulatory agency.

Of 4,703,992 LTO-registered MVs from January to May 2017, the National Capital Region (NCR) accounted for 1,194,601 MVs, or 25.395 percent. The rest, totaling 3,509,391, operate in 15 of the country’s 16 regions.

The LTO statistics on 4,703,992 vehicles registered with it is divided into 1,089,598 new MVs and 3,614,394 that were subjected to renewals from January to May 2017. This means the number of newly bought MVs represents 23.163 percent of 4,703,992 MVs registered with the LTO.

Surprisingly, only 646,685 tricycles, whose drivers are also likely to be untaxed, were registered with the LTO. Of that number, 98,578, or 15.244 percent, were new.

New motorcycles numbered 737,935, or 35.523 percent of a total of 2,077,371 motorcycles.

By the way, the LTO has issued 3,333,972 drivers’ licenses as of May 2017. Of the total, 1,279,032 licenses were classified as professional, or 38.36 percent; 953,266 non-professional, or 28.59 percent; and 1,093,505 student permits, or 32.80 percent. The LTO also included in its statistics 8,169 conductors’ permits, or 0.25 percent.

DD’s take

The daily commuters in Metro Manila and the rest of the country have to contend with the surging number of motor vehicles registered with the LTO. Unfortunately, they, too, have to suffer the heavy traffic chaos everyday of their workweek.

Ironically, Metro Manila or the NCR, accounted for only 25.395 percent of the 4,703,992 LTO-registered MVs. How come EDSA is crowded almost each day of the week with cars, trucks, trailers, utility vehicles, service vehicles, buses, trailers and motorcycles?

This is a recurring problem to which the country’s traffic managers have yet to find a solution.

Time was, when a car driver was caught in a traffic mess at any other spot in Metro Manila, the suggestion was for him to go to EDSA. (The acronym stands for Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, which used to be called Highway 54.)

That’s not true anymore.

Of the country’s population of more than 100 million, only a few would afford to buy a car, much fewer to buy two or more.

One other thought, would Filipino commuters still be caught in traffic congestion along EDSA and other streets in Metro Manila if vehicle drivers observed road discipline? That would certainly help ease traffic a lot.

Next time a PUV driver renews his license, the LTO should require him and his operator to present proofs of their tax payments.

By the way, does this country really have only a little over 4 million vehicles nationwide that are registered with the LTO? How many of them are PUV drivers who don’t pay taxes? Just asking.

