PUV modernization as top priority

If you ask me to name the most important initiative in the Transportation department’s list of projects, I would readily say the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). The PUVMP is not only about replacing old vehicles; it is about transitioning to a better and more sustainable transport industry while mitigating any negative social impacts on drivers and operators. It is a nationwide program that affects how all Filipinos move around every day. We must make sure it succeeds.

Without modernization, the future of the transport industry everywhere will be bleak.

Commuters will consider public transport as a last resort because of its low quality. As incomes rise, Filipinos will aspire to own private motor vehicles. With more cars and motorcycles on the road, travel speeds will get slower and slower until traffic is unbearable and public transport operations are no longer financially viable. Many operators will go out of business and services will further deteriorate. The public will suffer. This was the sad experience of Seoul in the 1990s, when many bus operators faced bankruptcy.

To solve the traffic crisis, road-based public transport and urban rail transport should both become high quality and plentiful. Focusing on rail, while leaving road-based public transport as low quality, will not deliver the desired results in terms of attracting car users to public transport. Even in cities with abundant rail, it is important to note that bus services still account for the majority of public transport trips (buses dominate in London 62%, Hong Kong 57%, and Singapore 61%, with the balance going to rail). Why?

Because even with a lot of rail, you still need buses, cycling and walking in most cases to take people to their destinations.

We will solve traffic when car owners abandon using private vehicles for their daily journeys and instead walk, bike or use public transport. These travel alternatives must be perceived as superior to using a private car or motorcycle. Public transport should be faster than using a car and also be convenient, safe, affordable and reliable. Public transport should be a pleasant experience, not a stressful one. PUVMP is a huge step towards this vision.

Today, a large segment of Filipino commuters still relies on public transport to move around but most of the options are old, unsafe and highly polluting vehicles. Drivers operate without schedules and travel is slow and unpredictable. Comfort and safety are largely lacking. This is what PUVMP aspires to change.

Many jeepneys are over 20 years old and fuel-inefficient; many buses are rebuilt, second-hand units, imported from neighboring countries (such as Japan and Korea which export used buses that have reached their maximum age). Sbuses may look modern but underneath are second-hand engines and chassis. These unsuitable vehicles will be replaced with new units under the PUVMP. Financing will initially come from DBP and Landbank (but their lending would still be far from sufficient to cover the total vehicle replacement cost of about P450 billion nationwide). The hope is that private banks will follow suit when they see public transport as a good business opportunity with positive social impact.

Because the traditional jeepney entrance is in the rear, passengers have to stand on the road in front of moving vehicles during boarding and alighting. This “rear entrance” design is now globally regarded as unsafe. Under PUVMP, vehicles should have entrances at the side so passengers can board and alight safely from a bus stop on the sidewalk. City buses will be “low entry” (meaning no need to climb internal steps to get on board), permitting even those on wheelchairs or with baby strollers to board a bus. Many senior citizens and commuters with disabilities will finally be mobile.

When we notice the shade of brown in our skies and the daily film of black particulate matter than accumulates on every surface (including in our lungs), we need to be reminded that an estimated 70% of harmful emissions comes from the transport sector.

Under PUVMP, public transport vehicles will be replaced with cleaner vehicles (Euro 4 standard or better). For added convenience, security and efficient operation, vehicles will be equipped with electronic devices such as GPS, CCTV, Wi-Fi and automatic fare collection (enabling cashless operations).

The Transportation department recognizes that replacing the vehicle fleet is the easier part of the challenge ahead. The transport sector suffers from many antiquated rules, practices and beliefs that enable inefficient, uncoordinated transport services to exist. The popular notion has been that road-based public transport is based entirely on private initiative at little or no cost to government—a person or a business sees an opportunity, applies for a franchise from LTFRB, and then operates the bus or jeepney service.

With this traditional “supply-driven” approach, transport services only emerged where there were interested and capable private operators; where there were none, communities were left poorly served or isolated. There was little or no planning by either local or national government to ensure that transport services were available to match the travel demand in a locality. If we believe that mobility is a basic human need, its provision should not be left just to private initiative or to chance. Accordingly, PUVMP proposes that public transport planning be devolved to local government units (LGUs), which are better placed to understand local needs and environments than the national government.

Urban public transport should be under a local government or metropolitan authority. This is how public transport is organized elsewhere in the world, but Philippine LGUs are still new to this task. Therefore, one of PUVMP’s components is the capacity building of LGUs so that they will, over time, be able to assume this responsibility and perform it competently. If there is any problem with transport services in a city, a commuter should complain to the mayor’s office, instead of to a national government agency.

Traditionally, jeepney drivers pay a daily rent to the jeepney owner (the “boundary” system). On city buses, drivers commonly receive a percent of total fare revenue as commission. Under both compensation schemes, drivers are motivated to maximize revenue and compete with each other to grab the next passenger. This leads to irresponsible and risky driving habits — lingering at street corners and bus stops, sometimes racing ahead or blocking other buses or jeepneys. PUVMP tackles this issue by requiring fixed salaries and benefits for drivers, with a ceiling on working hours per day and no salary link to ridership.

The consistency and quality of transport services depend on effective management, which in turn requires a certain scale of operations. Accordingly, transport operators are required under PUVMP to consolidate or form larger entities that can deliver coordinated services on a route. Instead of drivers being in competition with each other, all vehicles on a route should operate as a single entity under a single franchise.

With vehicles under common fleet management (working together as one team), services can adjust to changes in demand. Negotiating bulk discounts for fuel, repairs and maintenance can also bring lower operating costs. These benefits of consolidation have been demonstrated in many cities in South America, where individual operators of jeepney-like vehicles have banded together and have become joint owners of successful bus and mini-bus services. Consolidation also prepares the ground for a further transition to service contracts, where transport operators are paid to provide services on a “fee per km basis” and their performance is subject to incentives and penalties.

The social and institutional aspects of industry reform are the biggest challenge: Forming new cooperatives or corporations from groups of unrelated operators and equipping them with management skills to run a common fleet of transport vehicles; helping displaced vehicle owners and drivers to find new livelihood or better jobs; training and certifying drivers; allocating road space exclusively for public transport so it will move efficiently and faster than cars; and bringing in new financiers to augment the early funding from Landbank and DBP.

Because the task is massive and the work has just started, the Transportation department needs to be equipped with significantly more human resources, technical skills and budget to deliver a successful PUVMP. At this time, building the department’s institutional capacity is even more important than delivering the many infrastructure projects that are in the pipeline. DBM, NEDA, DOF — please take note. There are undoubtedly issues to still be worked out under the PUVMP program, but there is no turning back.

Modernization is the only way forward. Because Filipinos deserve better, sooner.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and a public transport advocate. Send comments to mobilitymatters.ph@yahoo.com