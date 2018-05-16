Puyat orders all DoT execs to resign

ALL undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of the Department of Tourism were told to submit their courtesy resignations to give Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat a free hand in implementing reforms.

“In the exigency of service, and in order to give the undersigned a free hand to perform the mandate given to her by the President, all incumbent undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of this Department are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations to the President, through the undersigned, starting on May 15,

2018 to May 21, 2018, except career officials as defined by pertinent civil service laws, rules and regulations,” Puyat said in a memorandum sent to DoT officials.

“Until any action is taken by the President on such courtesy resignations, all undersecretaries and assistant secretaries shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and responsibilities, subject to any modification that the undersigned may deem proper to adopt in the meantime,” she added.

Puyat took her oath as Tourism secretary on May 14, replacing Wanda Tulfo-Teo who resigned over the controversial P60-million ad placement by the DoT on the television show of her brothers, Erwin and Ben, aired on government-run PTV 4.

Meanwhile, Puyat said Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) chairman Cesar Montano will be summoned to explain why he allegedly paid P80 million in full for the “Buhay Carinderia” project, one of the government’s food tourism programs, even if the project has not been completed.

The Tourism chief said Montano should explain why he paid P80 million to Linda Legaspi in full when the usual government procedure is that the last payment should be made when a project has been completed.

“ I have to ask whoever the organizer is, did it go through proper bidding?” Romulo-Puyat said.

“I have to look at all the contracts because I’ll be implementing all these programs. If I find out there’s a contract that did not undergo bidding, I will have to cancel,” she added.

Montano, Puyat said, should put to rest allegations that he attended an official speaking engagement in the United States but cut short his speech to catch a Broadway show.

“I have to ask Cesar himself what happened. Did you really just talk for two minutes? I believe there are two sides to the story. I’m sure he has the proper explanation,” she said.

with FRANCIS EARL CUETO