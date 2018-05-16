PVF U-18 tilt fires off May 26

The Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) will host the 2018 PVF U-18 beach volleyball and indoor volleyball tournaments starting May 26 at the Cantada Sports Center in Taguig City.

The two-day competition, with no entry fee, is open to male and female players 18 years old and below.

The top aim of the tourney is to discover new volleyball talents. Participating teams from the provinces will be provided with complimentary board and lodging by the organizers.

As part of its advocacy, the PVF distributed volleyballs to Balete National High School in Balete Batangas earlier this week.