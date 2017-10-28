PVL caps season with All Star Game

The Premier Volleyball League caps a triumphant inaugural season on ABS-CBN S+A with an All Star Game today (Sunday, Oct. 29) with the country’s leading players and emerging stars from the collegiate and club ranks clashing at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Open Conference MVP Myla Pablo and 2017 Open Conference Best Setter Jia Morado banner the elite cast in the women’s division while Collegiate Conference MVP Marck Espejo and Open Conference MVP Lorenzo Capate headline the men’s category in the one-day event also held as part of the league and the organizing Sports Vision’s way of thanking its fans and backers.

The women’s exhibition match will be aired live on ABS-CBN S+A and S+A HD at 6 p.m. and via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/pvl/livestream, while the men’s All-Star game will be telecast on Monday (Oct. 30) at 4 p.m.

BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb will be at the helm of Team Red which includes Grethcel Soltones of BaliPure), Jerrili Malabanan of BaliPure/FEU, UP’s Diana Carlos, Ces Racraquin of Creamline/San Beda, Risa Sato of BaliPure/National U, Kathy Bersola of Banko Perlas, Jasmine Nabor of BaliPure/NU), Jem Ferrer of Banko Perlas, Aiko Urdas of BaliPure/NU, Amy Ahomiro of Banko Perlas, and Alyssa Eroa of BaliPure.

Pablo, the Pocari Sweat’s ace hitter, will be joined by Morado (Creamline), Isa Molde (UP), Nicole Tiamzon (Banko Perlas), Joy Cases (PAF), Jeanette Panaga (Pocari Sweat), Pau Soriano (Creamline), Bea De Leon (ADMU), Gyzelle Sy (Pocari Sweat), Suzanne Roces (Banko Perlas), and Melissa Gohing (Pocari Sweat) in Team White mentored by Rico de Guzman of Pocari.

In men’s action, coach Oliver Almadro’s Blue Team is composed of Espejo (Ateneo), Mark Alfafara (Cignal), Capate (Cignal), Jayvee Sumagaysay (Phil. Army/UST), Rex Intal (Cignal), Peter Torres (Cignal), Ish Polvorosa (Ateneo), Timothy Tajanlangit (Phil. Army/UST), James Natividad (NU), Ysay Marasigan (Cignal), Rence Melgar (IEM).

Team Yellow, to be handled by Vhyl Verayo, is made up of Edwin Tolentino (Phil. Air Force), Fauzi, Ismail (PAF/ Megabuilders/NU, Alnakran Abdilla (Phil. Air Force), Benjaylo Labide (Phil. Army), Kim Malabunga (PAF/ Megabuilders/NU), Francis Philip Saura (Magabuilders/NU), Vince Mangulabnan (Cignal), Nico Ramirez (Sta. Elena), Berlin Paglinawan (Sta. Elena), Rudolfo Labrador (PAF) and Sandy Montero (Cignal).

The All-Star Sunday is the culmination and celebration of the PVL’s inaugural season where Pocari Sweat, BaliPure and National U emerged champions in the Reinforced, Open and Collegiate Conferences.

Festivities start at 1 p.m. with fans having the opportunity to get their idols’ autographs and will also feature performances by Star Music artists Miko and Gab, Yohan Hwang and Marlo Mortel.