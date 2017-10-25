PVL features season’s best in All-Star

The best of the best of the Premier Volleyball League slug it out one last time in its inaugural season – not for a championship but for a cause and the fans when the first PVL All-Star Game is held Sunday (Oct. 29) at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Pocari Sweat’s MVP Myla Pablo and Creamline ace setter Jia Morado banner the White team of coach Rico de Guzman while BaliPure’s Grethcel Soltones and Jasmine Nabor headline the Red squad of mentor Roger Gorayeb in the exhibition match serving as the PVL’s way of thanking its fans and supporters for a successful year-long staging of the country’s premier league.

Pocari Sweat ruled the Reinforced Conference while BaliPure and National University topped the Open and Collegiate Conferences, respectively.

The event is also held to raise funds for the Hero Foundation, a non-stock, not-for-profit organization which provides educational stipends to military orphans.

Completing the White team are Isa Molde of UP, Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces of Perlas Banko, Air Force’s Joy Cases, Pocari’s Jeanette Panaga, Gyzelle Sy, Elaine Kasilag and Melissa Gohing, Bea de Leon of Ateneo and Creamline’s Pau Soriano.

Backing up the Red squad are BaliPure’s Jerilli Malabanan. Risa Sato, Alyssa Eroa and Aiko Urdas, UP’s Diana Carlos, Creamline’s Aurea Racraquin, Perlas Banko’s Kathy Bersola, Amy Ahomiro and Jem Ferrer.

The match is set at 6 p.m.

Also on tap is the men’s All-Star at 3:30 p.m. with Cignal’s Mark Alfafara, Lorenzo Capate, Rex Intal, Ysay Marasigan and Peter Torres leading the Blue team of coach Oliver Almadro and Air Force’s Edwin Tolentino, Fauzi Ismail, Ranran Abdilla, Kim Malabungan and Rodolfo Labrador making up the Yellow squad of coach Rhovyl Verayo.

The fun-filled, action-packed day also includes an autograph signing and photo ops with the volley stars at 1:30 p.m. for ringside and lower box ticket holders.

Tickets are now on sale with patron tickets for the special end-of-season event pegged at P400. The premium lower box is at P300 while the lower box and bleachers seats are sold at P200 and P50, respectively, at the Filoil Center ticket booth.

The women’s match will be shown live on ABS-CBN S+A Channel 23, ABS-CBN S+A HD Channel 166 and via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

Replay of the women’s game will be on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. while the men’s game will be aired on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. with replay on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.