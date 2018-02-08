PWD, companions to get 20% discounts

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered the granting of a 20 percent fare discount to persons with disability (PWD) by all public utility vehicles (PUV) through a newly issued memorandum circular (MC), the Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

The MC 2018-004 was issued pursuant to Republic Act 10754 or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.

“Under the MC, PWD can avail of the discounted fares provided they present documents such as identification card issued by the National Council for the Welfare of Disabled Persons or duly authorized LGU [local government unit]officials,” the DoTr said in a statement.

“PWD can also avail of the full 20 percent fare discount from Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), such as Grab and Uber and taxi service, regardless of the number of his or her companions,” the agency added.

The MC provides the slapping of a P5,000 fine for the first offense, and P10,000 for the second offense plus a six-month suspension of their Certificate of Public Convenience for violators.

For the third and final offense, operators would have their franchises canceled or revoked, as stated under the MC.