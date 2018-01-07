PWD discounts, VAT exemptions on medical, dental purchases

Dear PAO,

My friend worked in Canada for almost 20 years but she never acquired Canadian citizenship as she willfully opted to remain as a Filipino citizen. She, nevertheless, married a Canadian citizen. They would annually spend vacation here, especially during Canadian winter and, just recently, my friend mentioned that she wanted to apply for a PWD (person with disability) identification card. She has been physically handicapped for several years now, and she principally intends to avail of discounts on medicine and other medical purchases while they are here. She is wondering if she can also apply for a PWD identification card for her Canadian husband, so that he can also avail of the same discounts. He, too, is physically handicapped. Please enlighten me on my friend’s concern.

Cheska

Dear Cheska,

Persons with disability have, for many years, been granted various benefits under our laws. The most recent law, Republic Act (RA) 10754, grants a range of benefits for persons with disability. Included in those benefits are discounts and exemptions from value-added tax for purchases of medicines and availment of medical and dental services. Section 1 of RA 10754 provides:

“SECTION 1. Section 32 of Republic Act 7277, as amended, otherwise known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability, is hereby further amended to read as follows:

“SEC. 32. Persons with disability shall be entitled to:

“(a) At least twenty percent (20 percent) discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT), if applicable, on the following sale of goods and services for the exclusive use and enjoyment or availment of the PWD: x x x

“(3) On the purchase of medicines in all drugstores;

“(4) On medical and dental services including diagnostic and laboratory fees such as, but not limited to, X-rays, computerized tomography scans and blood tests and professional fees of attending doctors in all government facilities, subject to the guidelines to be issued by the Department of Health (DoH), in coordination with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth);

“(5) On medical and dental services including diagnostic and laboratory fees and professional fees of attending doctors in all private hospitals and medical facilities, in accordance with the rules and regulations to be issued by the DoH, in coordination with the PhilHealth; x x x”

To be able to avail of the benefits, your friend must apply for the issuance of a person with disability (PWD) identification card, or the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) identification card, or present her valid passport, if her disability is apparent. Section 11 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10754, states:

“The benefits and privileges indicated in the Act are available to persons with disability who are Filipino citizens, upon submission of any of the following as proof of his/her entitlement thereto:

11.1 An identification card issued by the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) or the City / Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (C/MSWDO) of the place where the person with disability resides.

11.2 The passport of the concerned person with apparent disability.

11.3 An identification card issued by the National Council on Disability Affairs. This is on a case-to-case basis for emergency purposes only, provided that the PWD ID number coding shall be retained in accordance with the official residence of the person with disability. x x x”

Insofar as your friend’s Canadian husband is concerned, we regret to say that he may not avail of the benefits because he is not a Filipino citizen, which is an evident requirement as stated in the above-quoted rule.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

