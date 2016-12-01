PWD won’t lose discounts on basic services, vitamins

Persons with Disability (PWD) will continue to enjoy their value added tax (VAT) exemption on basic social services, recreation and even their vitamins, according to Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara and former Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, authors of the bill. The Department of Finance had planned to scrap the VAT exemptions for PWD and senior citizens as part of proposed tax reforms. Under the law, PWD are eligible for a 20-percent discount and VAT exemption on medical and dental services; purchase of medicines in all drugstores; public railway, skyway and bus fares; admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses, concert halls, circuses, carnivals and other places of culture, leisure and amusement; and all services in hotels and similar lodging establishments, restaurants, recreation centers, funeral and burial expenses. The discount and tax break also cover vitamins and minerals as well as food for special medical purposes. The Duterte administration’s tax reform package seeks to cut individual and corporate income taxes to 25 percent and offsetting revenue loss by raising excise tax on petroleum products and scrapping the discounts for PWD and senior citizens.