PWDs call on gov’t to make new public transport vehicles more accessible

A GROUP of persons with disabilities (PWDs) on Tuesday morning trooped in front of the Land Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Quezon City to demand their inclusion in the ongoing modernization program of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Abner Manlapaz, chief representative of the Philippine Coalition on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, said that PWDs usually faced “selective service” in public transportation.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang accessible bus para sa amin na nakikita naming tumatakbo ay P2P (Point to Point bus service) lang. Kapag ilan lang po ang accessible, may oras lang po ang pwede kaming makagamit. Hindi patas kumpara sa mga walang kapansanan,” Manlapaz told The Manila Times.

(Currently, only P2P buses are considered accessible to us. There is also a limited number and limited time for us to avail of such services. This is unfair compared to those without disabilities.)

Manlapaz, a paraplegic, added that PWDs would like to ensure that accessibility would be part of the standards of city buses and jeepneys with the new prototypes.

A position paper for PWDs, which was submitted to an LTFRB officer, listed recommendations to the designs of global accessibility standards under the fleet modernization “to accommodate all citizens without discrimination.”

These include ramps, spaces for wheelchairs with safety accessories such as clamps and grab bar, audio and visual announcement systems, terminals with accessible facilities, visible signages, sensitivity training drivers and frontline personnel.

The LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that the struggle of the PWDs was “the very reason they are modernizing public transport.”

“We are modernizing public transport to provide access even to PWDs. We are making the doors at the right side head easily to the sidewalk and are made to fit wheelchair ramps in some units. Some of the chairs are removed to have space for wheelchairs in some units,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Mark de Leon said in a statement.

“Let it be stressed that city buses are now required to have low entry points. They are almost the same level as gutters under the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines,” LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said.

De Leon reiterated that comments to the prototypes were welcome before the government would start mass producing the units.

Public buses and jeepneys all over the country currently have no access to wheelchair ramps and other distinct features fit to cater PWD commuters.

Last week, DOTr launched the PUV Modernization Expo in a bid to provide “commuter-friendly” public transportation in Pasay City. The event showcased different prototypes for jeepneys, buses, and tricycles, considering technical specifications, performance and efficiency of the vehicles.

Under the government’s modernization program, jeepney units that are at least 15 years old will also be replaced.