PWU, UMAK fives to dispute second finals slot

Either Philippine Women’s University or University of Makati will get the chance to snap Centro Escolar University’s title run in the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) senior basketball tournament.

PWU downed Assumption College, 60-46, and league rookie UMAK whipped San Beda College Alabang, 79-48, in the quarterfinals at Assumption Makati gym on Sunday to arrange a playoff this weekend for the second finals slot.

Six-time defending champion CEU won all its four elimination round games and earned an automatic championship ticket that carries a twice-to-beat edge.

The one-game junior semifinals this Saturday will pit defending champion Chiang Kai Shek College against La Salle College Antipolo and De La Salle Zobel versus San Beda.

In midgets play, Miriam edged seven-time defending champion DLSZ, 49-46, to climb to a share of the lead with idle St. Paul College Pasig at 5-1.

DLSZ remained in second spot at 4-3.

San Beda raised its mark to 2-5 and kept St. Jude Catholic School winless in six games after a ruthless 48-8 triumph.

Over at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, midgets volleyball holder DLSZ completed a seven-game sweep of the elimination round with a 25-18, 25-19 victory over San Beda. DLSZ will take on Miriam in the Final Four.

St. Paul beat St. Scholastica’s College, 25-10, 25-22, and will try to repeat over its victim when they collide anew in the semifinals on October 28.