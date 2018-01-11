PXP unit’s Peru drilling project takes in new partner

Pangilinan-led PXP Energy Corp. announced on Wednesday that a unit of UK-based Tullow Oil plc has signed up as a new partner in an offshore drilling project in Peru between an Australian energy company and PXP unit Pitkin Petroleum Ltd. (PPL).

PXP told the Philippine Stock Exchange that Karoon Gas Australia Ltd. (KAR) has sealed a partnership with Tullow Peru Ltd. to help fund the exploration venture in Block Z-38 in the Tumbes Basin in Peru.

Under the deal, Tullow will acquire a 35 percent interest in the block. The sale reduces Karoon’s stake to 40 percent. PPL, through wholly owned subsidiary Pitkin Petroleum Peru Z-38 SRL, holds the remaining 25 percent participating interest.

In exchange for acquiring a 35 percent interest, Tullow will pay 43.75 percent of the cost of the first exploration well and pay $2 million upon completion, with a further $7 million payable upon declaration of commercial discovery and submission of a development plan to Perupetro, Peru’s state-run hydrocarbons company.

“Block Z-38 sits in the heart of the Tumbes Basin, adjacent to the prolific oil producing Talara Basin which has produced 1.7 billion BOE [barrels of oil equivalent]since 1880. The Tumbes Basin has a proven working petroleum system and evidence suggests the prospects in Z-38 are accessing the same source rocks as the giant onshore Talara Basin fields,” the announcement quoted Robert Hosking, managing director of KAR, as saying.

“Historically offshore Peru has experienced only limited exploration activity, however 2017 has seen a resurgence of interest and inflow of industry capital looking to test Peru’s exciting offshore potential,” Hosking added.

Pitkin Petroleum is an international upstream oil and gas company with operations in Peru and the Philippines.

Lisbet K. Esmael