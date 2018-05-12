Q1 growth, rate hikes spur stock market rise

The stock market rebounded to the 7,700 level on Friday with investor confidence — raised the day before by strong first quarter economic growth — said to have been further boosted by the central bank’s decision to raise key interest rates.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) advanced by 2.39 percent or 181.11 points to close at 7, 752.11 while the broader all shares rose 1.71 or 79.24 points to 4, 709.15 at the closing bell.

The benchmark index added 15.73 points or 0.21 percent on Thursday after the government reported that the economy grew by a better-than-expected 6.8 percent in the first quarter. The gain was said to be limited as trading closed before the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) policymaking Monetary Board announced a 25-basis point rate hike – the first in over three years — to address rising inflation.

Asked whether investors had ignored Friday’s ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano replied the direct impact of the widely expected move on stock market trading was “vague”.

“The market also opened strongly even before the decision,” he added.

Ouano attributed Friday’s rally to the BSP move, “which likely assuaged concerns on accelerating inflation”.

COL Financial Vic-President April Lyn Tan also attributed the surge to both the “strong [gross domestic product]growth” and 25-basis point rate hike.

Other Asian markets built on the past week’s gains Friday following another rally in New York as traders welcomed a below-forecast US inflation reading that dampened expectations for a sharp lift in interest rates.

The news lifted all three main indexes on Wall Street and those gains extended into Asia.

Hong Kong rose one percent, marking a fifth-straight gain, while Tokyo ended 1.2 percent higher.

Singapore climbed 0.8 percent and Seoul added 0.6 percent, while Wellington, Jakarta and Taipei also posted healthy gains.

Back in Manila, all sectoral indices finished in the green with financials, holding firms and property all posting above two-percent gains.

More than 670 million shares were valued at P5.68 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 116 to 80, while 49 issues remain unchanged.

With a report from AFP