Q7 best luxury SUV

The influential American Consumer Reports magazine has ranked Audi the “best car brand” in 2017 in an extensive survey. This is the second consecutive year that Audi has captured first place. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at Audi AG said, “[The year] 2016 was a record year for Audi in the United States, our third largest global market. We are extremely honored by this distinction and we view it as incentive to keep delighting our customers in the US with sporty, efficient and increasingly connected cars.”

The online edition of Consumer Reports announced the results of the “Which brands make the best vehicles?” survey in advance: Audi is the overall winner, followed by Porsche in second place and BMW in third. The survey includes the categories road test, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

Consumer Reports additionally selects its “10 Top Picks of 2017: Best Cars of the Year.” In this list, Audi topped the luxury SUV category with the Audi Q7. Consumer Reports is an independent American organization that tests, rates and compares everyday products and presents the results in a monthly magazine.

The Audi Q7 is easily the most sought-after SUV of the Ingolstadt-based brand. Its 3.0-liter TDI engine boasts 272 hp and 600 Newton-meters of torque, helping propel the Q7 from zero to 100 kph in 6.5 seconds. The much-awaited 2.0 TFSI version, which will soon arrive in the Philippines in the second quarter of the year, offers 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque with an acceleration from zero to 100 kph of 7.5 seconds.

For more information, please contact Audi Philippines at 09178139064 or visit its showrooms located in Greenhills, Global City, Taguig City, and Alabang, Muntinlupa City.