Qatar needs 340 rail workers

Local rail maintenance provider Comm Builders & Technology (CB&T)-Philippines is on a hiring binge to fill the need for more than 300 rail engineers and technicians to runs and maintain Qatar’s Doha Metro Light Rail which will open next year.

Roehl Bacar, president and chief operating officer of CB&T Philippines and its human resource (HR) agency affiliate, CB&T Pro-Staff, Inc., said they were tapped by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)-Qatar to hire 330 engineers and technicians.

“This is a testament that our Filipino engineers and technicians working in our light rail lines – the MRT (Metro Rail Transit), the LRT (Light Rail Transit) Lines 1 and 2, are also world-class. They should just be given the right leadership and guidance and they could render the highest quality of work,” Bacar said.

CB&T was the long-time maintenance provider of LRT 1 before it was taken over by the Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC).

Bacar said that there was an existing large pool of railway technicians and engineers that could be tapped to fill the need of MHI for the Doha Metro from among the current and former technicians that had worked for the maintenance providers at the LRT Lines 1 and 2, and the MRT.

Bacar, a city councilor of Mandaluyong City, said he and Mandaluyong City mayor Menchie Abalos are discussing with the University of the Philippines the possible drawing up of a curriculum for a two-year rail technician course.

“We want to come up with a two year course, possibly even shorter programs like a vocational or certificate course that will allow as to produce more railway technicians that could fill the current local need for these skilled workers, anticipate the need for more because of those planned rail lines, and we don’t have to worry about our skilled workforce going abroad for higher pay,” he said.