Qatar says Gulf citizens can stay despite crisis

DOHA: Qatar moved Sunday (Monday in Manila) to avoid an escalation of its feud with Gulf neighbors by telling their citizens they are welcome to stay, while boasting of “business as usual” for vital gas exports. Iran also announced it had sent tons of vegetables to Qatar, which has seen food imports threatened after its neighbors cut air, sea and land links with the country. Nearly a week after Saudi Arabia and several of its allies severed ties with Qatar in an unprecedented Gulf diplomatic crisis, there were no signs of the bitter dispute being resolved. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, an assertion since backed by US President Donald Trump. Qatar strongly rejects the allegations and says it is open to talks on ending the dispute, which also saw the three Gulf states order all Qataris out of their countries within 14 days.

AFP