QC TO ACCEPT DONATIONS FROM REALTY FIRM

The Quezon City Council has passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Herbert Bautista to sign and accept a Deed of Donation from First Optima Realty Corp. for 22 road lots and two open spaces inside Cresta Verde Executive Homes Subdivision in Barangay Santa Monica. Introduced by Councilors Alexis Herrera, Franz Pumaren and Karl Edgar Castelo, it states that the House and Land Use Regulatory Board has issued a certification that the firm has completely developed the subdivision.