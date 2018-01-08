QC to accept tax payments even on weekends

The local government of Quezon City announced on Sunday that its assessment and payment counters will be open on weekends to accommodate business taxpayers before the January 20 deadline.

Quezon City has 69,209 registered business establishments, the largest in the country.

At the city hall lobby, additional desks were set up for business tax assessment, including special lanes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The office of Garry Domingo, chief of the Business Permit and Licensing Office, will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Domingo said applicants who fail to meet the January 20 deadline for the renewal of their business permits will be charged a 25 percent penalty for every month of nonpayment.

Meanwhile, real property taxpayers who were advised to settle their obligations on or before March 31 can pay at the counter or any QC Treasury branches in the following areas: Cubao (5th Avenue Murphy); La Loma (Mayon Street, La Loma); Galas (Bayani Street, Galas); Talipapa (Barangay Talipapa, Quirino Highway); SM North Edsa (SM Government Services Center); and Novaliches (Novaliches District Center)

Applications with incomplete documents will not be processed.