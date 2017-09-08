QC acquires 160 ambulances

Quezon City’s public safety and emergency services will further get a boost with the full delivery of 160 ambulances it acquired to be distributed to 142 barangay (villages) as well as to the City Health Department, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, QC General Hospital, QC Police District and the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mayor Herbert Bautista inspected the initial batch of custom-built Toyota Hi-Ace Grandia ambulances equipped with automated external defibrillator, oxygen tanks, spinal board, stretcher and a medical kit. The QC DRRMO will train ambulance crew or emergency medical technicians under the Barangay Emergency Response Team (BERT).

The BERT concept, a community-based first responders, was pioneered by Bautista when he was vice mayor in 1995. It later adopted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine Red Cross.